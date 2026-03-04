Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Sango Road area wide Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main repair work on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, at 10:00am, and will turn off water service on the following streets and roads.

Sango Road (Sango Drive to Bagwell Road)

Sheas Way

Sawyer Court

Veridian Drive

Sloan Road

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.