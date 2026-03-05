Clarksville Obituary: Aaron Sander Trotter, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, February 21st, 2026, GOD called Aaron Sander Trotter, Jr. home to eternal rest with Him.

Aaron Trotter, a Godly man, husband, father, grandfather, nephew, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and Church Deacon, lived his life exhibiting a strong work ethic, genuine care for others, and an unwavering love for God Almighty.

Born on May 26th, 1941, to the late Aaron S. Trotter Sr. and Ester Mae Williams Trotter, Aaron was the second of nine children. Together with his siblings, he grew up in a loving Christian home filled with family, friends, and cherished memories.

At an early age, Aaron professed his love for Christ and was baptized, beginning his spiritual journey as a devoted disciple. His love for the Lord was evident through his faithful study of God’s Word, regular attendance at Bible study and Sunday worship services, and his lifelong commitment to serving and helping others. Aaron served his church faithfully and admirably. As Chairman of the Deacon Board and a Church Trustee, he led with wisdom and supported the congregation with compassion and love.

Aaron attributed his success to a nurturing, faith-centered village and the education he received from two of Montgomery County’s finest schools — J.K. Dickson and the historic Burt High School.

Aaron departed his humble beginnings for the city of Chicago, Illinois. While there, he met and married Charita Broughton, and from their union they were blessed with three daughters: Mary Esther Trotter, Aaronetta Marie O’Daniel, and Patricia Eugena Trotter. Later, he was blessed with another beloved daughter, Danielle Denise Clayton. His daughters were his pride and joy — each uniquely gifted, strong in spirit, compassionate, and family-centered. They reflected the values he instilled in them: faith, perseverance, kindness, and love. He delighted in their accomplishments and treasured the bond they shared.

Aaron chose a profession that reflected his dedication to service and commitment to others. He understood the value of hard work and faithfully served with the United States Postal Service, retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service.

Aaron was afforded a second chance at love and was united in Holy Matrimony to Larcenia Evans on May 7th, 1994. Together they built a life grounded in faith, love, and mutual devotion. After their retirement, they returned to Tennessee to enjoy their golden years, embracing the peace of home, the joy of family, and the blessings of a life well lived. Their life together was filled with travel and adventure, creating cherished memories as they explored new places, experienced new sights, and enjoyed the journey side by side.

In January 2025, his beloved wife, Larcenia Evans-Trotter — the love of his life — transitioned to eternity. Her passing deeply affected him, yet he continued to walk in faith and strength. Throughout this season, his faith never wavered. He remained courageous, grateful, prayerful, and steadfast. During his own illness, he was lovingly cared for and surrounded by family.

He spent the remainder of his days with his devoted sister Roberta Trotter-Ford and brother-in-love Dr. Lavelle Ford, along with his siblings, Joe Trotter, Edd “Tampa” Trotter and Barbara Trotter-Pardue, who provided comfort, strength, and unwavering support. Their presence brought him peace and cherished moments of togetherness during his final days.

Aaron had a special gift for bringing joy into the lives of many. He never met a stranger. Those who knew him would describe him as fun to be around — “the life of the party” — honest, and full of humor. He will be most remembered for the love he had for his family and friends, his quick wit, and his sense of style in fashion. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Westerns and sharing witty jokes that left everyone smiling.

As a strong man of faith, Aaron’s empathetic spirit shined brightly for others. He believed in taking good care of his family and remained steadfast in that commitment, even during his illness. His faith never wavered; he never complained nor grew weary. He desired with every fiber of his being to live each day to its fullest. Aaron knew that God was the author and finisher of his faith.

Aaron leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and cherished memories. Holding his memory close are his children: Mary Esther Trotter, Aaronetta Marie O’Daniel, Patricia Eugena Trotter, and Danielle Denise Clayton.

He is also remembered by his grandchildren: Alesia S. O’Daniel, Kendra R. Wright, Khay-leen B. Wright, Caleb J. T. Wright, and Stephaun L. Dennis, all of Chicago, IL; and Damare D. Clayton and Amani D. M. Clayton of Hammond, IN.

Aaron’s legacy continues through his three great-granddaughters—Morgan J. McClain, Madison A. A. McClain, and Jameela M. Dennis of Chicago, IL—and his two great-grandsons, Jacarius Mullins and Zacchias Mullins of Chicago, IL.

He is further survived by his aunt, Delores Williams of Southside, TN; and his siblings: Edd “Tampa” Trotter of Clarksville, TN; Joe (Elsie) Trotter of Nashville, TN; Roberta (Dr. Lavelle) Ford of Clarksville, TN; and Barbara (Don) Pardue of Indianapolis, IN.

Aaron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Larcenia Evans Trotter; his sisters, Inez Trotter-Ramey, Geraldine “Jeri” Trotter, and Mary Nell Trotter-Lyle; his brother, Glenn E. Trotter; his sisters‑in‑law, Vanessa D. Skinner-Trotter and Latricia J. Trotter; and his brothers‑in‑law, Robert I. Ramey Sr. and Freddy Lyle[AO1].

He was also preceded in death by his uncles, Sidney Williams, John Ned Trotter, John H. Williams, Billy D. Williams, Clay Williams, Lawrence Moore Sr. ; his aunts, Cora Lee Hughes-Trotter, Flora Lee Williams-Kilgore and Maggie Lee Williams-Moore; cousins, Rachel Trotter-Ewing, Sonny Trotter, Dorothy G. Moore, Charles Trotter, William T. Moore, Baron Trotter, Shirley Moore-Vance, Lawrence Moore Jr., Amanda Moore-Ward, David Trotter, Clement Moore, Henry “Bo” Trotter, Will D. Moore; his nephew Robert I. Ramey Jr, niece Alva Denise Holmes and his grandson, Darius Mullins.

He also leaves behind a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will forever remember the love, kindness, and compassion he so generously shared with each of them. A very special relationship developed between him and his nephews, Vincent Lyle, daily transporting him to dialysis and driving his wife to appointments and Tristen Trotter, assisting with his in-home physical therapy. Talia Elise Trotter was his special little friend who brought joy to both he and his wife during their care for her.