Clarksville Obituary: Jackie Ross Jackson, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Jackie Ross Jackson, Jr. age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, March 2nd, 2026. He was lovingly known as “Ross”.

Ross’s family will receive friends from 10:00am until 12:00pm on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tony Chester officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Ross entered this life on October 7th, 1962, at Fort Campbell, KY to the late Jackie Ross Jackson, Sr. and Ann Louise Darrow Herrera. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, enjoyed a career as a commercial truck driver and was a motorcycle enthusiast, being especially fond of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Rita Formosa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Jackson; son, Jackie Ross Jackson III (Mohraeel); daughters, Jennifer Degnan (Joseph) and Maggie Mae Romero (Henry); grandchildren, Robert Ross, CJ Pardue, Ezekiel Jackson, and Michael Romero; sisters, Judy Heskett (Robert), and Jeanie Marie Majors (Rick); and his brother, Carlos Darrow Herrera (Juanita).

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com