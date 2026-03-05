APSU Women’s Basketball Upsets #1 Eastern Kentucky University 45-41 to Reach ASUN Tournament Semifinals

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team is headed to the semifinal round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament after taking down the #1 seed Eastern Kentucky 45-41, Thursday, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Eastern Kentucky (24-8, 15-3 ASUN) took an early lead over Austin Peay (18-12, 8-10 ASUN) to begin the first quarter with a 12-2 lead less than four minutes into the first frame. Three straight layups, Anovia Sheals cut the APSU Govs’ deficit to five at 13-8 with two minutes remaining, but a layup by Kenleigh Woods and Althea Kara Angeles ended the frame with the Colonels leading 17-8.

Layups and a free throw by Sheals to get within four at 17-13 just two minutes into the second quarter. A jumper by Jim’Miyah Branton got the APSU Govs within two at 19-17, but the Colonels were able to build their lead back to six with a layup by Woods. Sheals’ layup with 26 seconds remaining ended the half with the Colonels leading 25-21.

Three consecutive layups by Branton opened the third quarter, tying the game at 29 as Sheals gave the APSU Govs the lead at 31-29. The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Jade Rucker ended the third frame with the Govs leading 35-31.

Austin Peay State University never trailed the remainder of the game, with a 5-2 run extending their lead to as many as six at 44-38 with 46 seconds remaining. A free throw by Liz Freihofer got the Colonels as close as 44-41, but free throws by Sheals would secure the 45-41 win.

The Difference

Points off turnovers. The Governors outscored the Colonels 17-2 from turnovers. Austin Peay State University had nine turnovers compared to Eastern Kentucky’s 17.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led the APSU Govs with 19 points.

Jim’Miyah Branton led with nine rebounds and had 14 points.

Branton also led with three assists.

Lameria Thomas, JaNiah Newell, and Mya Williams had two steals each.

The Governors outscored the Colonels 17-2 from turnovers and 38-24 from the paint.

