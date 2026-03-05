Clarksville Obituary: John Cahill

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for John Cahill, 35, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Monday, March 16th, 2026, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

John was born on November 13th, 1990, in Worcester, MA, to Patrick John Cahill and Lesley Moreno. He passed away on February 24th, 2026. John proudly served in the United States Army for 15 years before medically retiring.

John had a passion for motorcycles, shooting sports, and gaming. He enjoyed spending time doing the things he loved, but nothing meant more to him than his family, especially his beloved dog, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick John Cahill.

He is survived by his mother, Lesley Moreno; stepfather, Michael Moreno; brother, Matthew Moreno; his military family, and other extended family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

