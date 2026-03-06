APSU Men’s Basketball Erases 14-Point Deficit to Beat Stetson in ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals

Jacksonville, FL – Trailing by as many as 14 points late in the first half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team outscored Stetson 37-23 in the second half to earn a 69-60 victory against the Hatters in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Friday, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Rashaud Marshall and Collin Parker led Austin Peay (22-8) with double-doubles, as Marshall paced the Govs with 21 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Parker added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

After surrendering seven three-pointers on 16 attempts in the first half, the Governors allowed just one triple on eight attempts across the final 20 minutes of play. Fifteen of Marshall’s 21 points of the contest came in the second half alone, with the junior forward going 5-for-7 from the field and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe with a pair of steals and seven boards.

Parker and Anton Brookshire opened the contest with a layup and three-pointer, respectively, but Stetson (12-21) hit three-straight three-pointers, helping it take a lead 17-9 nine minutes into the contest. After continuing its three-point barrage with back-to-back triples to extend its lead to 23-11 with 9:32 remaining in the period, a Matt Enright three-pointer halted a 12-5 Hatters’ run; however, a 5-3 SU run then extended its lead to a game-high 14 points entering the under-eight media break.

The Hatters maintained their 14-point lead heading into the under-four media break, but six-straight APSU points cut the deficit back to under 10 points. A Brookshire three-pointer – his third of the period – and a Marshall dunk cut the Govs’ deficit to five points entering the half.

Brookshire led the Govs with 10 points at the half, as the Govs shot 44.0% (11-25) and 33.3% (4-12) from distance, but Stetson scored nine points off seven APSU turnovers.

The Governors opened the second half on a 19-7 run, with Parker tallying six points and four rebounds, as the Govs turned a five-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead seven minutes into the second half.

A Marshall alley oop dunk – off an assist by Zyree Collins – with under five minutes remaining in the contest extended the Govs’ lead to a then-game-high eight points. APSU held the Hatters scoreless for over two minutes before a pair of Hatters’ free throws cut their deficit to six with 2:47 to play.

Collins and Parker both went perfect from the charity stripe in the final minute, as the Govs secured the nine-point victory.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University advances in the ASUN Tournament for the third-straight season and now is 4-2 all-time in the ASUN postseason.

The Governors improved to 2-1 in ASUN Quarterfinals matchups.

The APSU Govs improved to 49-38 all-time in conference tournament games.

Austin Peay State University now is 6-3 all-time as a No. 2 seed.

The APSU Govs improved to 3-0 in the State of Florida this season.

Austin Peay State University improved to 5-4 all-time against Stetson and now has won four-straight games against Stetson.

Rashaud Marshall led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the eighth time this season and in rebounds for the 14th time.

Marshall’s 21-point, 11-rebound double-double marked his third double-double of the season and his second against an ASUN opponent.

Parker’s 13-point, 10-rebound double-double is his second of the season and first since a 30-point, 12-rebound effort at West Georgia.

Marshall and Parker are the first duo to record a double-double since February 2021.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team advanced to the ASUN Tournament Semifinals, where it plays the winner of #3 Queens and #6 West Georgia, which tipped off at 6:30pm The Governors and the Royals or Wolves tipoff at 6:30pm CT, Saturday.