Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Saint Louis Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its three-match winning streak when it takes on St. Louis on Saturday, at 1:00pm at the Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts, in Paducah, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University currently is 7-2 on the season, and have earned three-straight victories entering Saturday’s contest against St. Louis. The APSU Govs’ only losses on the year have been at No. 13 Vanderbilt and at Furman in the second match of the season.

The Governors and Billikens last met during the 2018 season, where APSU earned a 4-1 victory, March 27th.

Clemence Butavand and Yi-Ching Huang pace APSU in singles wins this season with seven apiece. Butavand also has a team-best three-game winning streak in singles play, helping the Govs to 4-3 victories in each of its last three matches.

Butavand and Sophia Baranov also pace the APSU Govs with a 5-2 record in doubles play this season, while exclusively playing from the No. 3 position, while Huan and Luca Bohlen are tied for second on the team with a 4-3 doubles mark, with each decision coming from the No. 1 court.

St. Louis is 3-5 this season and ended a two-match losing streak last time out with a 4-0 win against Missouri State, February 28th. The Billikens face Southern Indiana at 3:00pm, Friday, before Saturday’s contest against APSU

Saturday’s match against the Billikens was previously scheduled to take place in Clarksville, but was moved to Paducah due to inclement weather expected in the area over the weekend.

About the St. Louis Billikens

Last Meeting: APSU defeated St. Louis, 4-1 (3/27/18)

2025-26 Record: 3-5 (0-0 Atlantic 10)

2024-25 Record: 6-11 (0-0 Atlantic 10)

The Billikens fell to VCU, 0-4, in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, Tennessee, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin State University women’s tennis team continues road matches to play Jackson State at March 12th, at 2:00pm in Jackson, Mississippi.