Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement on Pea Ridge Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Sunday, March 22nd, 2026, at 10:00am for the following addresses.
Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.
- 2283 Trenton Road
- 2277 Trenton Road
- 2598 Pea Ridge Road
Pea Ridge Road will be closed starting at 6:00am from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Airborne Center Road. Traffic will be detoured to 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Tracy Lane and Whitfield Road to avoid the work zone. The road will be reopened by approximately 6:00am on Monday, March 23rd.
The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 10:00pm.
