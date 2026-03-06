Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 6th–10th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County will see a stretch of warm temperatures heading into the weekend before several rounds of rain and thunderstorms move through the region.

Sunshine and springlike warmth will dominate the start of the forecast, but unsettled conditions are expected to develop beginning late Friday and continuing into next week.

Friday will bring pleasant early March weather to the Clarksville area as skies remain mostly sunny and temperatures climb to around 82 degrees. A south-southwest wind between 5 and 15 mph will help boost the warm conditions during the day, with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Clouds will gradually increase late in the evening on Friday night as warmer air continues to flow into Montgomery County. Overnight conditions will remain partly cloudy with temperatures falling to around 64 degrees, and a 30 percent chance of showers could develop toward early morning, mainly after 5:00am.

Rain chances rise significantly on Saturday as a weather system moves into Middle Tennessee. Showers are expected throughout much of the day, and thunderstorms are also possible, with temperatures reaching near 74 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph could produce gusts around 20 mph while rainfall chances climb to 100 percent.

Lingering unsettled weather will continue Saturday night with a chance of additional showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 50 degrees overnight, while southwest winds near 5 mph become calm after midnight as the storm system begins to shift away from the region.

Conditions will gradually improve on Sunday across Clarksville and Montgomery County, although a few lingering showers may still occur early in the day. Skies will become partly sunny with temperatures reaching near 67 degrees, and light winds will shift from calm to northwest around 5 mph by the afternoon.

Calmer weather settles on Sunday night with partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures are expected to fall to around 52 degrees while light winds shift from calm to a gentle south-southwest breeze near 5 mph overnight.

A return of unsettled conditions is possible Monday as another system approaches the Midstate. Partly sunny skies will start the day before a chance of showers and thunderstorms develops during the afternoon, with highs climbing to near 76 degrees and southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. Rain chances are expected to reach around 40 percent.

Storm chances increase Monday night again as scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the Clarksville area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 62 degrees while south-southwest winds continue between 5 and 10 mph.

More unsettled weather continues on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach near 78 degrees, keeping the region warmer than average for early March.

The risk for rain and thunderstorms will remain Tuesday night as clouds persist across Montgomery County. Temperatures will fall to around 64 degrees while the chance for scattered storms continues at about 40 percent overnight.

Another round of widespread rainfall is expected on Wednesday as showers and possibly a thunderstorm move through the region. Temperatures will reach near 76 degrees with precipitation chances climbing to around 80 percent during the day.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should prepare for a mix of warm temperatures, periodic rainfall, and occasional thunderstorms through the upcoming week. While sunshine will make appearances at times, several passing weather systems will keep conditions unsettled across Middle Tennessee as the region transitions toward the spring season.