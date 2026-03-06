Clarksville Obituary: Joanne Rush Watts

Clarksville, TN – Joanne Rush Watts, a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 27th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born on July 26th, 1951, in Washington, Pennsylvania, she was 74 years old at the time of her passing.

Joanne leaves behind her beloved husband, Franklin D. Watts, Jr., and their two children, Franklin D. Watts II (wife, Doddie Ann) and Christa Lu Watts. She was a proud grandmother to Jake, Jaren, Steven, Brandon, Cynthia, and Laura, and her legacy also continues with a host of great-grandchildren, all of whom she deeply adored. Joanne is also survived by her sister, Rhonda Hinz, who will forever remember the bond they shared.

Throughout her life, Joanne had a passion for arts and crafts, which brought her immense joy and a creative outlet. She was a homemaker that found joy and satisfaction in preparing a loving home for her family, and also found peace and solace in gardening and cultivating a nurturing environment for her chickens and cats. Joanne was a beloved, longtime member of the church family at Bible Baptist Church in Clarksville, where she forged lasting friendships and contributed to the LORD’s work in countless ways over the years.

Joanne’s services will begin with a visitation on Friday, March 20th, 2026, from 10:00am until the hour of service beginning at 12:00pm. All services will be held at Bible Baptist Church, 3102 Prospect Circle, Clarksville, Tennessee 37043. Joanne will then be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Joanne’s legacy is defined by her love for her family, her commitment to her faith, and her passion for the simple joys in life. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.