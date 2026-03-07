APSU Baseball Completes Doubleheader Sweep with 7-4 Win Over Utah Tech

St. George, UT – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team completed its doubleheader sweep over Utah Tech with a 7-4 win in game three of the four-game series, Saturday, at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George, Utah.

How it Happened

Bottom 3rd | Cody Airington, the starting pitcher for the Governors, was able to get a double play ball to get the first two outs in the third inning. But, he allowed a single and a four-pitch walk before giving up a triple to Petey Soto Jr. to score two. The throw back in from the outfield was errant, allowing Soto Jr. to score on the play and give Utah Tech a 3-0 lead.

Top 3rd | Paris Pridgen led off the third by reaching first on a ball that hit him. He would then steal second base before advancing to third on a throwing error on the steal attempt. He then scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Ray Velazquez, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Top 6th | Zion Taylor and Ty Wisdom both collected singles before Andres Matias stepped up with an out in the inning, and they would all come in to score on a three-run home run to left field off the bat of Matias to give the Govs a 4-3 lead.

Bottom 6th | Soto Jr. led off the bottom half of the inning with a double to center before advancing to third on a wild pitch. He would then come in to score on a single through the right side of the infield from Kyle McDaniel, tying the game at four.

Top 7th | Trevor Conly led off the seventh with a base hit to left before the next two Governors were retired on strikes. Taylor came up next and drew a walk before Velazquez hit a double in the left-center alley to clear the bags and give the Govs a 6-4 lead.

Top 9th | TJ Costello began the ninth by getting hit by a pitch before being pinch-run for by Dillon Adkins. Pridgen then collected a bunt single down the first base line. Taylor walked to load the bases, then Velazquez flew out to deep center to bring in another run for the Govs, extending the lead to 7-4.

Wrap Up

DJ Merriweather picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-0 after throwing four innings and allowing just one run to score and striking out six.

Gavin Alveti earned his second save of the year after retiring the final two batters of the game.

Dakoda West was given the loss to fall to 2-1 on the season after allowing six runs, five earned, to score on six hits and four walks while striking out eight.

Follow Govs Baseball

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes their four-game series with the series finale starting Saturday at 3:05pm CT, at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George, Utah.