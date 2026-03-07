Clarksville Obituary: Dusten Anthony Link

Clarksville, TN – SGT (Ret) Dusten Anthony Link, born January 1st, 1982, in Hampton, Virginia, passed away on March 3rd, 2026. He is remembered as a dedicated family man and a true patriot, whose love for his country was evident in his service in the US Army.

A committed member of the armed forces, Dusten enlisted as a young man and bravely served during the Global War on Terrorism, completing several tours of duty in combat zones across Afghanistan. His primary specialty was as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, a skill he proudly continued to cultivate following his retirement from military service, eventually becoming a master diesel mechanic.

Dusten was a big kid at heart; he possessed an infectious enthusiasm that colored his daily life. He enjoyed collecting Legos and Hot Wheels and could often be found searching for his next rare find!

Dusten’s life was marked not only by his dedication to duty but by his kind spirit and love for family. He cherished time spent with his beloved wife, Stacy Link, and their daughters, Hope and Caden Link.

Dusten Anthony Link leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and a zest for life. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. No public services are currently planned, however, condolences may be made to his family by visiting his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.