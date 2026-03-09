50.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 9, 2026
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: David Reeves Jr.

March 2nd, 1980 - March 1st, 2026

David Reeves Jr.
David Reeves Jr.

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – David Reeves Jr., age 45 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, March 1st, 2026.

David was born on March 2nd, 1980, in Dallas, TX, to Brenda Dixon and David Goodman.

In addition to his parents David is survived by his sons, Dayvion Reeves, Devin Reeves, Da’Monie Reeves; daughter, Brielle Reeves; sisters, Talana McCarver, and Davina Goodman.

Per the family’s request no formal services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

