Clarksville Obituary: James “Ted” Lewis

Clarksville, TN – James “Ted” Lewis of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2026, at the age of 86. Ted was born on February 1st, 1940 in Cub Creek, Tennessee, the son of the late Oscar Houston Lewis and Marie Atkins Lewis.
He graduated from Woodlawn High School and later began working at the Trane Company, where he stayed for over 40 years. He was a military reserve veteran and was a faithful member of Park Lane Church of the Nazarene. He was known for his thoughtfulness, dependability, and kindness. Ted always had a positive outlook and enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his friends. He will truly be missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Glenda Keel of Clarksville, their son, Todd Lewis (Allyson) of Palmetto, FL, and is blessed with five grandchildren, Jaylin, Jayce, Mackenzie, Gracie, and Nathan. He is preceded in death by his son, Steve, and his four siblings, Lala Bryant, Janelle Jenkins, Ora Hargrove, and Ed Lewis.
A Visitation for Ted will be held at Park Lane Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026 from 10:00am-11:00am with funeral service time beginning at 11:00am. Brother Gary Herndon will officiate. Pallbearers who will serve are: Ron Sleigh, Graham Sleigh, Ben Sleigh, Jayce Lewis, Steve Thompson, and Charles Kentner. Honorary Pallbearers are: Robin Sleigh, Tommy Arnold, Mort Paisley, Steve Perry, and Dylan Fitzpatrick. A private burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to:
Park Lane Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center Building Fund
225 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville, TN, 37042.
Make checks payable to Park Lane Church; memo Capital Stewardship Campaign.
