Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 9th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 9th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Blueberry is a young female beagle. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Strawberry is a young female Beagle. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before her adoption. It is possible she came in with Blueberry. Come take her out in the yard and see what a delightful girl she is and a welcome addition to your family.

Kobi is an adult 7 year old male Labrador/Pitbull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. He is a little shy initially but once he warms up his sweet personality starts shining through. Kobi is treat motivated which makes training and bonding with him easy and fun. He enjoys a calm environment where he can feel safe and appreciated. Kobi is very loyal and the perfect mix of mellow and affectionate.

Jack is an adult male Pitbull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered. He is a sweet boy and waiting for his forever home. Come take him out in the yard.

Spice is a 6 year old female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is calm and a little shy initially but blossoms into the sweetest cuddle bug. She enjoys gentle affection over rowdy playtime. She has been with other cats and can coexist in a multi cat home. Check her out in the Cat Room.

Sassy is an adult female domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room. She will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bella is a sweet female adult domestic medium hair kitty. She is vetted, spayed and litter box trained. She is quite sweet but has gotten overlooked so often. Bella does get startled with loud noises so she does need a calm household. She will need time to decompress in her new home so a family with a lot of patience will be ideal. Once she is comfortable, Bella loves showing off her zoomies and being around her people.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Lil Man is a 9 month old male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This friendly guy does well with other cats and is very playful, curious and adventurous. He will follow his person on daily walks! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. Drako deserves his own loving family who will continue his training and keep him very active. He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is a stunning 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. This handsome tank of a fella is fully vetted, neutered and has amazing house manners. He has been around kids of all ages and energy levels and has done well. He does well with dogs but can be a bit selective (just due to energy levels etc) so as always meet and greets are required if any other animals are in the home. No cats please.

He will benefit from lots of walks and a large fenced yard for his zoomies and playtime. Kane has been in rescue for a while and really needs a family who can appreciate his beauty and personality. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Grady is a 5 year old male Boxer. He is fully vetted, neutered and house/crate trained. This stunning boy is so awesome he doesn’t really need to be crated when left alone, He is very sweet and good with children and other dogs. Looking for a new best friend? Look no further, Grady is waiting.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931-217-1587 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Murphy is a 6 month old male Tabby kitty. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This sweet boy is very charming and has a great personality. He will do well with calm dogs, gentle children and other cats. Loves playing with toys and being with his people.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Mater is a 2 year old male Lab/Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and kennel trained. Mater does well with children, other dogs and even dog savvy cats. He loves his stuffed animals and is very happy running around and playing. He will make a great addition to an active family who will continue his training and keep him busy.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/mater or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Pumpkin is a young adult female mix breed. She is fully vetted, kennel trained and will come with a voucher for spaying. Pumpkin is very selective about her playmates so meet and greets are required via Rescue protocols.

Hot Rod’s Garage

She is slow to warm up but once she does she is a snuggler. She will need a high impact crate as she is afraid of fireworks and storms. Pumpkin needs a family willing to work with her and continue helping her overcome her fears. Meet and greets are required.Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a handsome, young, 70 pound male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers.

Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Wilbur is a 6 month old Pittie mix. He is vetted, neutered and working on his house manners. He needs a family committed to continuing his training and building his confidence.

He can climb gates so a family willing to set boundaries and give him love and structure are what he needs. He will need to stay on his HW and flea/tick medication his entire life, so again, a family committed to his health and well being will be perfect. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Corvus is a 9 month old Turkish Van mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. He has been in rescue since he was 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever family. Corvus does need a home with children 10 and older please or no children at all. He can get very over stimulated by chaos and crazy energy. He has never been around dogs. Corvus will benefit by being with another kitty who is very calm and laid back.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com