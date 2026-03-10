APSU Lacrosse Dominates Central Connecticut State University 17-4

New Britain, CT – Led by four goals from Lauryn Warfield, ten Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse players scored in a 17-4 win over Central Connecticut State, Tuesday, at Arute Field.

Warfield opened the scoring for Austin Peay (4-3), finding the back of the net on an assist from Samantha Houttekier just 37 seconds into the contest. After a Central Connecticut (0-6) goal tied the match at 1-1, Warfield, Houttekier, Kayla Hobday, and Nora Thurman scored four-straight unassisted goals to push the Govs’ lead to 5-1 – Thurman’s goal was the first of her collegiate career. The Governors then closed the opening period with a goal from Sophia Schwab, assisted by Warfield, to push the lead to 6-1.

The second quarter saw the Governors score six unanswered goals, starting with unassisted scores from Warfield and Katie Ferrara. Then it was Hobday, Warfield, Allison Uchill, and Fiona Lemke finding the back of the net to give Austin Peay State University a 12-1 advantage at halftime.

After the Blue Devils opened the third period with a goal from Amaya Monacelli, Lemke scored off an assist from Patten, and Schwab scored an unassisted goal to give the APSU Govs a 14-2 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Austin Peay State University kicked off the scoring in the final period when Julia Stanley scored off an assist from Schwab before two CCSU goals brought the score to 15-4 with six minutes remaining in the contest. The Governors then closed the game with back-to-back unassisted goals from Kearston Jackson to secure the 17-4 decision.

Warfield led the APSU Govs with a season-best 18 draw controls, while Schwab and Houttekier led the way with two assists each. Erin-Kate Roeder played the first half in goal for the Governors with two saves and just one goal allowed, while Scarlett Hazzard had two saves and three goals allowed in the second half.

Additionally, Madison Klamo led the APSU Govs with four ground balls, while Stanley and Julia Eckerman each recorded three ground balls.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

The Austin Peay State University is back in action against Winthrop on Saturday 11:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville.