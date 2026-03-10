73.9 F
Sports

APSU Softball Drops Six-Inning Contest to Tennessee in Columbia, 9-1

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Falls to Top-Ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers softball at Mid-State Classic. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballColumbia, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team and the unanimous top-ranked team in college softball were tied midway through four innings; however, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored eight unanswered runs across the final three frames to earn a 9-1, six-inning victory, Tuesday, at the Ridley Sports Complex as part of the annual Mid-State Classic.

How It Happened

Bottom 1st | After Austin Peay was retired in order to begin Tuesday’s contest, Tennessee’s leadoff batter singled and later stole second. After an Alanah Jones strikeout, a UT single drove in the leadoff batter for the final run of the game.

Top 4th | After scoreless second and third innings by both sides – innings in which APSU stranded a pair of Lady Vols in both – the Governors scored their lone run of the afternoon in the top of the fourth. Sammie Shelander was hit by a pitch, and advanced following a Katie Raper ground out to Tennessee’s third baseman. A Natalie Burns RBI double then drove in Shelander to tie the game at one heading to the midway point of the frame.

Bottom 4th | Tennessee loaded the bases with a pair of steals and a walk, before clearing the bases on a double to deep left center field. After the runner advanced on the throw, a sacrifice fly on UT’s next plate appearance extended the Lady Vols’ lead to 5-1.

Bottom 5th | Tennessee scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, coming on a one-out, two RBI home run.

Bottom 6th | Following a walk and later advancement after a wild pitch, Tennessee clinched the run-rule decision on a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Jones (L, 10-4), 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 78 pitches.

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play in the Bluegrass State for a two-day, three-game series against Eastern Kentucky at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky. The Governors and Colonels begin the series with a Saturday 12:00pm CT first pitch before concluding the series on Sunday at noon.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
