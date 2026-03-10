Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Fourth After Day One in Houston

Houston, TX – Led by Jillian Breedlove’s three-under 36-hole total, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team sits in a tie for fourth place after a first-round 287 and second-round 303 at the Riverbend Intercollegiate, Monday, at the Riverbend Country Club.

Austin Peay is in a tie for fourth place with New Mexico State. They are two strokes behind Tarleton State and nine strokes ahead of Delaware.

Breedlove sits in second place after her first round, one under 71, and a second round two under 70 for a 141 total.

Ella Arnzen is in a tie for 11th place after a first and second round; one over 73 gave her a 146 36-hole score.

Abby Hirtzel is up next for the Governors with a first round one over 73 and a second round six over 78, leaving her in a tie for 27th place with a 151 total. Jordin Cowing is next on the leaderboard with a first round one under 71 and a second round nine over 81 to sit in a tie for 33rd place with a 152 36-hole total.

Rounding out the Governors’ lineup is Katie Roberts with a first round six over 78 and a second round 85 to sit in 80th place.

Austin Peay State University had three golfers competing as individuals, led by Autumn Spencer, who shot a first-round 77 and a 79 for a total of 156, leaving her in a tie for 58th place. Makenna Cox is up next, sitting in a tie for 64th place after a first round eight over 80 and a second round five over 77, giving her a 157 total. Abby Jimenez sits in a tie for 69th after shooting a nine-over 81 and a five-over 77, giving her a 158 36-hole score.

The APSU Govs are back in action at the Riverbend Country Club tomorrow with an 8:45 am shotgun start.

For news, updates, and results, follow APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on X Instagram, or LetsGoPeay.com.

