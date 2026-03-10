Wes Golden Seeks Second Term as Montgomery County Mayor, Highlights Progress on Infrastructure and Public Safety

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has announced his candidacy for re-election in the August 6th General Election, reflecting on the priorities he set during his first campaign and the progress made over the past three and a half years.

“When I first ran for Mayor, we outlined a clear plan focused on our kids, infrastructure, public safety, and improving quality of life,” Golden said. “We planned our work, worked our plan, and delivered meaningful results for the people of Montgomery County.”

Since taking office, Montgomery County has secured major private investment, including two new hospitals and additional healthcare expansion that will bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to our community. As our population increases, expanding access to quality healthcare close to home is critical for local families. This level of investment strengthens our local economy and ensures residents have the services they need right here in Montgomery County.

Public safety has remained a top priority. During his first term, Golden led the creation of the Montgomery County Fire Department, strengthening daytime coverage to support the volunteer system and building long-term capacity to protect the community. The county also increased School Resource Officers across its schools, added an additional ambulance and staffing in North Clarksville, and launched a county-run medic program that is now fully staffed to serve residents.

Education continues to be central to the county’s long-term planning. To keep pace with enrollment and ensure students have the space and resources they need, Montgomery County will open its third new school in three years. Careful planning and responsible budgeting have allowed the county to stay ahead of classroom demand while continuing to invest in the next generation.

Infrastructure has moved from planning to progress. Projects long discussed are now advancing with funding and timelines in place. The county secured right-of-way and construction funding for the Rossview Road widening project, advanced improvements along Lafayette Road toward Fort Campbell, and formally engaged the state on progress for Highway 374. A new Highway Department headquarters was completed, and additional investment has strengthened road maintenance and long-term infrastructure planning.

As Montgomery County moves into the future, enhancing quality of life remains essential. Over the past three years, the county added three new parks, Fredonia, Stokes, and Brigham, along with expanded athletic facilities and dedicated pickleball courts. In 2025 alone, more than 65 free community events brought thousands of residents together. Youth Services expanded, and the Youth Engagement Coalition was launched to better connect and support young people across the county.

Plans are moving forward on the development of a 152-acre Montgomery County Fairgrounds property that will serve families and community events for years to come as well as the conversion of the old Lone Oak Community Church into a community center for our residents on the south side of the river. Additional public safety investments include construction of EMS Station 28, a new Kirkwood Fire Station, and the construction of the first Sheriff’s Department Precinct outside Clarksville City Limits to ensure coverage keeps pace with demand. Construction funding for the Rossview Road widening project is in place as the next phase approaches, and the county is investing millions in stormwater improvements to strengthen infrastructure and protect property.

“The citizens of Montgomery County have shown incredible trust and support over the past several years,” Golden said. “It has been an honor to serve this community, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. There is still important work ahead, and Sara and I remain committed to listening, working hard, and ensuring Montgomery County remains a place where families can thrive for generations to come.”

Golden will appear on the May 5th Republican Primary Ballot and the August 6 General Election Ballot.