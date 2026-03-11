Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Looks to Extend Win Streak at Jackson State University

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its four-match winning streak when it faces Jackson State for a Thursday 2:00pm match at the Jackson State Tennis Courts, in Jackson Mississippi.

Austin Peay is 8-2 on the season and has earned four-straight victories entering Thursday’s contest against Jackson State. The APSU Govs’ only losses on the year have been at No. 13 Vanderbilt and at Furman in the second match of the season.

This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Tigers in program history.

Luca Bohlen is 11-5, Yi-Ching Huang is 8-2, and Pauline Bruns is 8-5. The doubles pair Clemence Butavand and Sophia Baranov are 5-2.

Jackson State is 4-8 this season and is on a three-match winning streak. Most recently, the Tigers earned a 4-0 victory against Southern and a 4-2 win against Alabama State.

About the Jacksonville State Tigers

2025-26 Record: 4-8 (2-0 SWAC)

2024-25 Record: 14-10 (8-1 SWAC)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns home to play Bethel on Tuesday 2:00pm, at the Governors Tennis Courts.