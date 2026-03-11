Clarksville Obituary: Diane Mary O’Bleness

Clarksville, TN – Diane Mary O’Bleness, 67, of Erin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2026.

Born on November 15th, 1958, Diane was known for her easy laugh that could fill a room and invite everyone else to join in. Her hugs were strong and sincere—sometimes a little too tight, but always full of love. She had a spontaneous spirit and was always ready for an adventure.

Diane loved sewing, cooking, and helping others, and she shared those gifts generously. She loved her daughters, grandchildren, and friends fiercely and was never short on opinions or stories—sometimes wild, sometimes unbelievable, but always told with enthusiasm and a sparkle in her eye.

She will be remembered for her humor, her boldness, and the way she made life feel a little less ordinary.

Diane is survived by her mother, Mary Childs; sisters Laura Johnson and Phyllis Robison; daughters Ashley Clevenger and Hailey Caissie; and grandchildren Hunter and Hayes Clevenger and Etta Caissie. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Sullivan, and her brother, Patrick Sullivan.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.