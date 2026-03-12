Clarksville Obituary: Claude Holt

Clarksville, TN – Claude Holt, age 90, of Bumpus Mills, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Eads officiating. Burial will follow at Holt Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Claude entered this life on June 13th, 1935, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Edwin Holt and Gladdys Hogan Holt. He was a member of Bumpus Mills Missionary Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army. Claude enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and deer hunting. He was a proud supporter and advocate for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the American Boys Club. Claude was a Christian and enjoyed going door to door, visiting for the church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Stella Evelyn Holt; son, Jimmy Ray Holt; daughter, Deborah Sue Bailey, and 7 siblings.

Survivors include his daughters, Charlotte (Randall) Carter, Tracey (Richard) Wright; grandchildren, Abby Pace, Suprina Pilgrim, Christina Carter, Jesse Holt, Emma Martin, Michael Bailey, Donald Rains, James Carter, Isaiah Wright, 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

