APSU Men’s Golf Travels to Tallahassee, Florida, for Seminole Intercollegiate at Seminole Legacy Golf Club

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate, Sunday – Tuesday, at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, North Alabama, and Stetson at the par-72, 7,505-yard course. Arkansas State, Ball State, Boston College, Colgate, DePaul, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Francis Marion, Jacksonville State, Loyola Maryland, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Troy, USC Upstate, and Western Kentucky round out the 20-team, 100-player field.

Coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes and a runner-up finish last time out at the Lake Las Vegas Invitational, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off in Florida. Samuels leads Austin Peay with a 69.83 scoring average, nine rounds in the 60s, 14 rounds at even or under par, and a 406-62-16 record (.868) against the field this season. Samuels is also tied for the team lead with 17 counting scores in 18 rounds played this season.

With a 74.20 scoring average, Parker Elkins is second in line for the Governors after making his spring debut last time out. Elkins ranks second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and is tied for third on the team with five rounds at even or under par; he also has recorded a counting score in 8-of-12 rounds played while in the lineup this season.

Grady Cox is next in line for head coach Easton Key in the Sunshine State. Cox ranks second on the team this season with a 73.56 scoring average, while totaling one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par. Additionally, Cox has posted a counting score in six of the nine rounds he has played this season.

After competing as an individual last time out, Zach Olsen is back in the lineup for Austin Peay with a 76.22 scoring average this season. Olsen has recorded three rounds at even or under par with a counting score in four of the six rounds he has played while in the lineup this year.

John Mark Mills rounds out the lineup for the Governors with a 73.17 scoring average, which ranks third on the team. Mills ranks second on the team with seven rounds at even or under par and is tied for the team lead with 17 counting scores in 18 rounds played this season; he also has tallied one round in the 60s this season.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the first two rounds of the Seminole Intercollegiate will be played Sunday, with a 7:30am CT shotgun start at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.