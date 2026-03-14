Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Splits Final Day of Stache Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 1-1 in its final two matches at the Stache Bash, with a 3-2 win against Wingate before dropping a 5-0 decision to Chattanooga, Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The APSU Govs began the day’s events with a 3-2 win against Wingate to sweep the season series. Aubreigh Oswald and Addi Hultquist earned the Govs’ first win on the No 5 court, winning in straight sets, 21-17 and 21-14.

Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell earned a straight-set victory on the No. 2 court, 21-9 and 21-10, and Grace Austin and Isabella Russell clinched the match with a straight set win, 21-9 and 21-16.

Austin Peay State University then closed out the Stache Bash with a 5-0 loss to Chattanooga. Boswell and Hope, Austin and Rusell, and Hultquist and Oswald each pushed their matches to three, but fell 15-13 in each match.

Results Austin Peay vs. Wingate

1. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Lilou Thieme/Kate Beezer (WU), 21-9, 21-16

2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Ella Harm/Naomi Hilliard (WU), 21-13, 21-10

3. Amelia Talbott/London Moultrie (WU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU), 21-17, 8-21, 15-6

4. Ashlyn Buck/Lilly DeLamielleure (WU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU), 22-20, 28-26

5. Aubriegh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) def. Michaela Benfield/Ragan Ball (WU), 21-17, 21-14

Results Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

1. McKenna Faychak/Maddie Lecik (UTC) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU), 20-22, 22-15, 15-10

2. Julia Lawrence/Corina Vale (UTC) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 19-21, 25-23, 15-13

3. Sydney Jackwin/Ansley Gulledge (UTC) def. Alyson Cooper/ Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-16, 21-13

4. Taylor Clark/Ashli McKenny (UTC) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-17, 21-14

5. Jocelyn Bloedel/Addyson Witkamp (UTC) def. Aubriegh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-19, 12-21, 15-13

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team travels to Birmingham, Alabama, for UAB’s March to May, Friday-Saturday.