Austin Peay State University, POWCO Complete Renovations to APSU Softball Indoor Training Facility

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and POWCO have completed renovations to the Governors softball indoor training facility as part of a new multi-year partnership.

The project modernized the indoor training space used by the Austin Peay State University softball program, improving the facility’s functionality and creating an environment that supports year-round development and performance. Renovations enhanced the overall training layout and updated key areas of the facility to better support daily team operations.

“This project reflects our continued commitment to providing our student-athletes and coaches with the resources they need to succeed,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “The completed renovations to our softball indoor training facility improve an important space for the program and represent the beginning of a strong partnership with POWCO, as we continue to enhance our athletics facilities.”

The indoor training facility plays a key role in the APSU Govs’ ability to maintain consistent training throughout the year, particularly during inclement weather or offseason development periods.

“Our indoor training facility is a critical part of how we prepare and develop throughout the year,” said head softball coach Kassie Stanfill. “These renovations give our team an improved environment to work in every day and will continue to support the growth of our program.”

Based in Clarksville, POWCO is a construction and project management company that provides services including development planning, construction management and infrastructure support for projects throughout the region.

“We are excited about this partnership with Austin Peay State University Athletics and are proud to support this project for APSU softball while continuing to make a positive impact on the student-athlete experience, the university, and the Clarksville community,” said POWCO founder Brandon Powers. “POWCO looks forward to supporting and working alongside Austin Peay Athletics as we align our commitment to sustained growth and excellence for years to come.

The completed renovation represents the first phase of the multiyear agreement between Austin Peay State University Athletics and POWCO. The partnership also positions POWCO as a strategic partner for future athletics-related facility enhancements and infrastructure projects, supporting the athletic department’s long-term commitment to improving facilities across its athletics programs.