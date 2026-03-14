Clarksville Obituary: Diane Elizabeth Kinsland

Clarksville, TN – Diane Elizabeth Kinsland, 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away March 11th, 2026. She was born on June 12th, 1947 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to James and Marjorie Brower. Diane enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing, and she took great pride in caring for others through both her work and her hobbies.

She worked at Rolling Hills, where she spent many years as a CNA and dietary aide. Diane worked for many years at the Morrow Home in Sparta, Wisconsin, where she served as the head cook and a dietary aide, preparing meals and helping ensure residents were well cared for

Diane is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Kinsland. She is survived by her son, Jason Kinsland; daughter-in-law Heather Kinsland, granddaughter; Mariah Kinsland, sister Margaret (Rodney) Jones, brother James (Beverly) Brower, and many nieces and nephews.

Please visit Diane’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.