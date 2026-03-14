Clarksville Obituary: Diane Elizabeth Kinsland

Clarksville, TN – Diane Elizabeth Kinsland, 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away March 11th, 2026. She was born on June 12th, 1947 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to James and Marjorie Brower. Diane enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing, and she took great pride in caring for others through both her work and her hobbies.
She worked at Rolling Hills, where she spent many years as a CNA and dietary aide. Diane worked for many years at the Morrow Home in Sparta, Wisconsin, where she served as the head cook and a dietary aide, preparing meals and helping ensure residents were well cared for
Diane is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Kinsland. She is survived by her son, Jason Kinsland; daughter-in-law Heather Kinsland, granddaughter; Mariah Kinsland, sister Margaret (Rodney) Jones, brother James (Beverly) Brower, and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit Diane’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com