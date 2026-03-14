Clarksville Street Department Announces Temporary Closure for Spring Creek Parkway Construction Project

Clarksville, TN – A temporary street closure is planned that will enable the Clarksville Street Department to further the second construction phase of Spring Creek Parkway.

Spring Creek Parkway is to be a new City street connecting two major State highways – Trenton Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Bell Construction, the City’s Phase 2 contractor, will be doing work at the Spring Creek Parkway intersection with Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. To facilitate the work, there will be a temporary closure of North Edgewood Place.

This closure is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Once the construction tied to this closure is complete, including restriping and installation of signage, the new, shifted traffic pattern will feature two-way traffic on the south roadway along North Edgewood Place.

The northern section of North Edgewood will remain closed for a minimum of one month to facilitate utility and roadway work.

There are no planned closures affecting Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the present time.