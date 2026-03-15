APSU Lacrosse Hosts Iona University in Final Nonconference Match at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – After dropping the first game of a four-game home stand, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team plays its final nonconference game when it takes on Iona on Monday for an 11:00am match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-4) dropped a 17-4 decision to Winthrop last time out to open its longest homestand of the season. The Governors are 2-2 at home this season and 1-2 at Morgan Bros. Field, after winning their inaugural game against Gardner-Webb, 15-14, at Fortera Stadium.

The APSU Govs rank second in the ASUN in goals (99), shot percentage (.440), shots (225), while leading the league with 48 assists. Austin Peay also ranks second in the conference with 133 ground balls, 16.63 ground balls per game, and 133 draw controls.

Lauryn Warfield leads the ASUN Conference in shots per game (7.13), while ranking second in the conference in goals per game (3.13) and draw controls per game (10.63). Mak Patten also ranks third in the ASUN in assists per game (1.88).

Iona (2-4) picked up a win in its last match, beating Mercyhurst, 14-9, but is 0-2 on the road this season with losses at Vermont and Farleigh Dickinson. Iona is led by seventh-year head coach Lauren Kahn, who is 45-47 in her time leading the Gaels. Iona averages 9.83 goals per game, with a .683 shot on goal percentage and 27.8 shots per game.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team begins ASUN Conference play with back-to-back games at Morgan Brothers Field when it takes on Delaware, March 19th, and Liberty, March 21st.