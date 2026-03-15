Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 15th–19th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – A dramatic swing in weather is expected across Clarksville and Montgomery County over the coming days, beginning with warm, windy conditions before a sharp overnight change brings rain, possible thunderstorms, and even a brief chance of snow.

Residents can expect a quick cooldown to start the workweek before temperatures gradually rebound toward spring-like warmth by midweek.

Warm and windy conditions will dominate the area through the day Sunday as clouds linger and temperatures climb to around 75 degrees. Strong southerly winds will increase throughout the afternoon, reaching 20 to 30 mph with gusts that could approach 40 mph at times, making it feel blustery despite the mild temperatures.

A powerful weather shift arrives overnight Sunday night as rain showers move through the region before 1:00am. As colder air pushes in, there will be a chance of rain mixing with snow between 1:00am and 4:00am, followed by a slight chance of snow showers toward the early morning hours. Some thunder may also occur during the storms. Windy conditions will continue with strong gusts near 40 mph while temperatures fall to around 31 degrees, with little to no snow accumulation expected.

Lingering wintry weather could briefly appear early Monday morning as a 30 percent chance of snow showers continues mainly before 7:00am. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day while temperatures struggle to reach the upper 30s, with west-northwest winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph.

Clearer skies begin to settle in Monday night as conditions turn partly cloudy and noticeably colder. Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees overnight, while west-northwest winds continue between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, bringing calmer conditions and a modest warm-up across the region. Temperatures are expected to reach near 40 degrees under sunny skies, while lighter west-northwest winds will range between 5 and 10 mph.

Cloud cover returns Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and slightly milder conditions compared to the previous night. Temperatures will settle near 28 degrees while winds remain light before shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

A noticeable warm-up begins Wednesday as mostly cloudy skies develop and temperatures climb to around 58 degrees. South-southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph as warmer air returns to the region.

Partly cloudy skies continue into Wednesday night with temperatures remaining milder, dropping only to around 40 degrees. Winds from the south-southwest will remain light near 5 mph through the overnight hours.

Sunshine and spring-like warmth will arrive Thursday as clear skies help push temperatures to near 71 degrees, marking a dramatic rebound from the cold start to the week.

The mild trend continues into Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures settling around 48 degrees, providing a comfortable end to a week that begins with turbulent weather.

Overall, residents in the Clarksville and Montgomery County area should prepare for rapidly changing conditions beginning with strong winds and storms Sunday night, followed by a brief shot of colder air early in the week before a steady warm-up returns by midweek.