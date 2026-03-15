Marsha Blackburn Report: Democrats Are Jeopardizing our National Security

Washington, D.C. – Today marks the 30th day of Democrats’ shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. Throughout, Democrats have played a dangerous game, hamstringing the agency responsible for protecting our borders, airports, coastlines, and communities at a time of heightened threats from the Iranian regime.

For the sake of our nation and the American people, Democrats must reverse course and work with Republicans to ensure that DHS is fully funded, staffed, and operational. Instead, this shutdown has blocked funding for vital agencies within DHS, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Transportation Security Administration, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Secret Service.

It would be irresponsible to block funding for these programs at any time, but the Democrats’ ploy is especially reckless now as our nation faces elevated threats from foreign and domestic terrorists.

Read more about this in my weekly column here.

Weekly Rundown

This week, State Senator Brent Taylor and I sent a follow-up letter to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy demanding answers after Mulroy admitted he allowed an unknown number of violent criminals to be released back into the community without prison time in December 2025. We need to know exactly how many individuals convicted of violent crimes were released and what crimes these individuals committed. Read more here.

Democrats are using Americans as political pawns by shutting down DHS because they care more about illegal aliens than law-abiding American citizens. They want to prove they can shut down federal law enforcement operations and abolish ICE, but they won’t succeed. On Tuesday night, I joined Brian Brenberg and Dagen McDowell on Fox Business to discuss the heated debate in the Senate on sanctuary city immunity and the Democrats holding DHS funding hostage. Watch my interview about this here.

This week, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution held a hearing on the issue of birth tourism—the practice of foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. specifically to give birth so their children automatically gain U.S. citizenship under the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

My Ban Birth Tourism Act would prevent foreign nationals, including those from adversaries like Communist China and Russia, from buying American citizenship for their children. As President Trump works to end birthright citizenship, we need to get this bill to his desk. Watch my remarks during this hearing here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I joined with Katie Pavlich on NewsNation to discuss how President Trump is standing up for our country through Operation Epic Fury and putting an end to Iran’s reign of terror. Watch my interview here.

Last week, I pressed Senator Dick Durbin for hypocritically calling for “sensible and humane” immigration policy after he ran cover for Joe Biden’s border crisis for four years. The National Counterterrorism Center has identified 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration allowed into the country. There is nothing sensible and humane about allowing terrorists to walk across our border and come into this country. Read more here.