Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County; Damaging Winds and Hail Possible

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville and across western Montgomery County are being urged to take precautions after the National Weather Service in Nashville issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday evening.

The warning remains in effect until 9:45pm CT for western Montgomery County, along with Stewart County, Houston County, and Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee.

Meteorologists reported that at 8:37pm, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from about eight miles south of Benton to six miles west of Huntingdon, moving east at approximately 50 miles per hour.

The storm system is capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail, creating the potential for significant damage across the region.

Forecasters warn that hail may damage vehicles, while strong winds could down trees and limbs and cause damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Communities that may be impacted include Clarksville, Waverly, Camden, Dover, Erin, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Palmyra, Woodlawn, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, Houston County Airport, and Indian Mound.

Officials also stress that residents should remain alert for a possible tornado, as tornadoes can occasionally develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the region until 3:00am CDT Monday.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows until the storms pass. If a tornado is spotted, seek shelter immediately in a basement or small interior room.