APSU’s Govs Give 2026 Kicks Off for 10th Year of Fundraising for Students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will celebrate a milestone with Govs Give 2026, the university’s 10th annual online giving campaign. Participants can donate from 10:00am on Tuesday, March 17th, to 7:27pm on Wednesday, March 18th—a total of 1 day, 9 hours, and 27 minutes, honoring APSU’s founding year of 1927.

This year’s theme, “It All Starts at Austin Peay,” recognizes how Govs Give funding creates opportunities across every college and department. These range from first-generation students accepting career-defining internships to faculty launching innovative teaching initiatives, and from business students visiting major corporate hubs to STEM students presenting research at national conferences.

“What makes Govs Give important to Austin Peay State University is not just the dollars raised, but what those dollars make possible for students,” Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “These flexible funds allow our colleges to respond quickly to emerging opportunities and innovate boldly in support of student success. Investment continues to grow year after year—demonstrating the commitment our region has to Austin Peay and the students we serve. After nine successful campaigns, we’ve seen firsthand how our community rallies around student success—and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish in year 10.”

Those interested in donating can visit www.govsgive.com to support:

Funds raised will benefit high-impact campus initiatives.

Throughout the campaign, donors can follow real-time progress, participate in challenges, and see the impact of matching gifts from Govs Give Champions who amplify every donation. The campaign’s social media presence at #GovsGive2026 will showcase student stories and highlight the experiences that donor support makes possible.

Since its inception, Govs Give has raised $2,671,345 for student success initiatives at Austin Peay State University. The campaign has grown from 486 gifts in its first year to 1,603 gifts in 2025, demonstrating the Austin Peay community’s increasing commitment to supporting student opportunity.

“It all starts at Austin Peay State University—careers, innovation, leadership, service to community,” APSU Associate Vice President of Alumni, Engagement & Philanthropy Brad Averitt said. “Govs Give 2026 is our opportunity to ensure those beginnings lead to tangible outcomes for students. Every gift, regardless of size, helps remove a barrier, launch a program, or create an experience that changes a student’s trajectory. That’s the power of this campaign.”