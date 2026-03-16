Clarksville Obituary: Doris Rebecca Roberts

Clarksville, TN – Doris Rebecca Roberts, 96, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has joined her loving husband in Heaven, Jimmy Roberts, who passed away on December 29th, 2018. Both were dedicated to their faith and active in Church.

Doris was born in Humphreys County Tennessee to Dutch and Christine Forrester. She raised three sons, Joe Anthony of Waverly, TN, James Ray of Wichita, KS, who both preceded her in death and only living son, David Alan (Faye) Littleton of Clarksville, TN. They all were her heart and soul.

Also preceding Doris in death were her brother, Harris Forrester of Chattanooga, Tennessee, nephew, James Kantor and two great nieces of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“Sister” is the name she and her sister, Peggy Jo lovingly addressed each other. Peggy Jo (Merlin) Sovde of St. Cloud, Minnesota and her family will remember Doris with love.

Known as Granny Doris and Granddaddy Jim to their three grandchildren, Patsy (Chad), Gwen (Bill) and Alan (Jacki) and six great grandchildren, Gage, Aidan, Georgia, Davin, Reagan and Lucy Belle.

Doris and Jimmy were loved, respected and enjoyed by their families. Their holidays were filled with laughter, full tummies and sharing stories while making lasting memories.

In retirement, they opened “Frames by Doris” in Waverly and enjoyed framing pictures, art and collectibles. It was a hobby that kept them busy and active in the community.

They carried to Clarksville their love of community and friendships. One special friend to Doris was Melanie Mendoca, whom she loved, shared many outings for breakfast and life experiences, of which Doris would count the days until their next outing.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all the staff at Fieldstone Place who cared for Doris the last few months.

Doris and Jimmy will be remembered forever with loving hearts.

Services will be 11:00am, March 17th, 2026, Tuesday at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:00pm, at Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly, TN. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the service hour at the funeral home.

In leu of flowers, please make donations to the:

Memorial Fund

Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church

1410 Golf Club Lane

Clarksville, Tennessee 37043