Roxy Regional Theatre Presents Junie B. Jones series Stage Show “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” March 27th–29th

Clarksville, TN – Junie B. Jones is coming back to Clarksville! “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” begins a three-show run at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, March 27th, at 7:00pm. Seating is limited and tickets are selling quickly for all performances, so early reservations are strongly encouraged.

Filled with new upbeat songs, the saga of the wisecracking first-grader continues in this hilarious, whole-hearted show about owning up to your mistakes and how nobody is ever done learning. A self-appointed expert on all things first grade, our spunky heroine is determined to write the ultimate guide: Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School.

As she deals with writer’s block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn in this goofy and heartwarming musical based on the bestselling books by Barbara Park.

Starring Kelly Brosnan in the title role, “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” also features Andrew Bower as Herb (and others), Chloe LaMar as Lucille (and others), Destiny Neal as May (and others), and Levi O’Dell as Sheldon Potts (and others).

Directed by Emily Ruck, with music direction by Amy Frederick and choreography by Alex Vanburen, “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” is produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Mildred & Mable’s. Written by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich, this production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances are at 7:00pm on Friday, March 27th, and at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 28th, and Sunday, March 29th. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, March 27th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary location at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.