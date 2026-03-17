APSU Baseball Drops Road Game to Ole Miss 9-5 Despite Offensive Edge

Oxford, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team, despite outhitting the Rebels, fell to Ole Miss 9-5 in midweek action, Tuesday, at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

How it Happened

Ole Miss jumped on the board early with a two-spot in the first, courtesy of a two-run home run from Tristan Bissetta. The Rebels extended that lead in the second, after putting up five runs on just two hits following the Governors’ pitching change to begin the inning, with Elijah Underhill throwing a third of an inning.

Austin Peay State University fought back in the top of the third by getting four runs across the plate, beginning with Mason Pangborn being hit by a pitch. Then, after two outs were recorded in the inning, Ray Velazquez, Ty Wisdom, and Cole Johnson had back-to-back hits to score those four runs.

Reaching the bottom of the third, after getting the leadoff man to fly out, Brody Lanham, who came in to relieve Underhill in the second, got Hayden Federico to ground to Velazquez at third. But Velazquez’s throw pulled Trevor Conley off of first, which allowed Bissetta to come up and hit his second home run of the game.

Zion Taylor led off the fifth with a base hit to left field before the Rebels’ Grayson Gibson recorded a pair of outs to bring up Johnson. He would hit his second double of the game down the right field line to score Taylor all the way from first.

Bryce McCain came in to begin the fourth inning on the hill and would throw four scoreless innings and strike out a career high four batters, retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced.

Chance Cox, who started on the mound for the Governors, picked up the loss to fall to 0-2 this season. He tossed one inning and allowed a pair of runners to score on the Bissetta home run in the first, while striking out one batter.

The two-through-six batters for Austin Peay State University combined for all eight hits in the contest and accounted for all five runs driven in. Taylor, Johnson, and Conley each recorded multi-hit performances.

Wisdom and Johnson both drove in two runs, with Velazquez driving in the fifth. All five runs were scored with two outs, as the Governors went 5-for-13 (.385) when batting with two away in the inning.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Atlantic Sun Conference action when they face Lipscomb in their second conference series of the season, beginning with game one of the three-game set starting on Friday at 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.