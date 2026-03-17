Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Andres Matias Named ASUN Player of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball graduate infielder Andres Matias was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week after tallying 12 RBI over five games last week against Ohio and Bellarmine, the league announced Monday.

Matias helped the Governors to a 4-1 week after going 8-for-20 batting .400 at the plate with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI. Of his five extra-base hits, two went for doubles while three went over the fence, putting his home run total of the season at four, which is tied for the team lead. He totaled 19 total bases over the week, helping him to a .950 slugging percentage.

He notched his first-career multi-home run game against Ohio (March 10th) in game one of the doubleheader, where he drove in four runs. Then, against Bellarmine (March 13th) in the Governors’ first ASUN series of the season, he hit another home run while driving in a career single-game high of five RBI.

After collecting a hit in every game last week, he extended his hit streak to eight games, which is the second highest on the team this season, and tied for the longest current streak.

Matias started every game at shortstop last week and fielded a perfect 1.000 over the five games, with six putouts and 11 assists.

He is the second Governor to win a conference weekly award this season, and is the first of his career.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.