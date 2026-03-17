Clarksville Obituary: MSG (Ret.) Jimmie Bruce Shelton

Clarksville, TN – MSG (Ret.) Jimmie Bruce Shelton, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, March 13th, 2026 at Vanderbilt, Clarksville campus.

Jimmie was born on March 29th, 1944 in Du Quion, IL to the late Kenneth E. Shelton and Susie Mae Murray. Jimmie was also preceded in death by his sister, Delores George.

Jimmie is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jane Keys Shelton; sons, Matthew Keith (Mary) Shelton, Christopher Robin Shelton and Timothy (Timothy Hallagin) Shelton; sisters, Brenda Banks, Joyce Petkus, and Sally Eckebrecht; grandchildren, Tyler, Madelynne, Jordan, Tabitha, Casey, Mckenzie; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20th, 2026 at 10:00am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with Pastor Ken Hendrix officiating. Military honors will be rendered at this time. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19th, 2026 from 4:00pm -7:00pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com