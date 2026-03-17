Clarksville Obituary: Robin Ann Rausch

Clarksville, TN – Robin Ann Rausch, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13th, 2026, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN.

Robin was born on May 5th, 1964, in Owensboro, KY, to Timothy Wayne Smitha and Nancy Diane Gentry.

Robin is predeceased by her father, Timothy Wayne Smitha.

Robin is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Rausch; mother, Nancy Greek, son, Connor Rausch; daughters, Elisabeth Rausch and Jillian (Joseph) Ledford; brothers, Matthew Smitha, Timothy Smitha, and Gregory Smitha; and her beloved grand cats.

A memorial service in Robin’s honor will be held on Thursday, March 19th, 2026 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com