Clarksville Obituary: Gerald Alan Gilman

Clarksville, TN – Gerald Alan Gilman, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at Spring Meadows Health and Rehabilitation, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be on Monday, March 23rd, 2026, at 1:00pm at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service. Rev. Kevin Roberson will officiate the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, with Rev. PK Spratt officiating.

Gerry was born to Edward Raphael and Dorothy Slaton Gilman on March 26th, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts. His family moved to New York City, New York in 1936. He graduated from Penn State University. He also served in the Army Air Force near the end of World War II for 13 months.

He moved to Chicago and met Olive (Bunny) Oliver, a girl from Paducah, Kentucky.

They married and had one daughter, Maude Joann Gilman. They moved to New York City, and he began his motion picture and television production career. He worked as an assistant director on such notable features as “The Godfather, Part 1”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “No Way to Treat a Lady”, and “Dr Strangelove”. He eventually had his own production company and made many documentaries and commercials, including the Crisco commercial with Loretta Lynn, which some might remember.

He and Bunny retired to Tennessee in 1987 and found an old house to remodel in Erin, Tennessee. He got involved in the local scene, joining the Historical Society, participating in the St. Patrick’s Day parade”, curating the Smithsonian “Home Front 1940’s Tour, and becoming a Hospice volunteer. He also volunteered with the Center for Health Service at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

After his wife’s death, he went with a friend to Forest Street Methodist Church in Clarksville for a Christmas program in December 1998, where he met Jane Carroll.

They married in December 1999, and he moved to Clarksville. Again, he jumped into the local arts scene, joining the Mid Cumberland Arts League and serving on the Clarksville Community Concert Artists Series board. He also was a member of the Downtown Artists Cooperative and the Arts & Heritage Council. He supported the Customs House Museum and helped produce the “Faces of Valor” books honoring veterans by serving on the Kiwanis Service and Sacrifice committee.

He also designed and was instrumental in placing the Veterans’ Display in the Montgomery County Courthouse. He received the Warioto Award from the Friends of the Library and a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Arts & Heritage Council. He made a list of his life events and awards that he considered notable, and his last item was “Proud Poppa of 4 Beautiful Grandchildren”.

He was regarded by many as the ultimate gentleman, and he especially treated the women in his life, royally. He was loved by many folks and will be missed greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Bunny, his daughter, Maude Gilman-Clapham, and a brother, Donald Gilman. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jane Gilman, her two children, Ben Carroll (Crystal) and Amanda Markin (Barry), four grandchildren, Carson and Mallory Carroll, and Henry and William Markin, and son-in-law, Paul Clapham.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care he received from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Spring Meadows Health and Rehabilitation, and Gentiva Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

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