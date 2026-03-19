APSU Lacrosse Drops First ASUN Game in Program History to Delaware 19-3

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team fell to Delaware, 19-3, in its first Atlantic Sun Conference game, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-6) goalkeeper Erin-Kate Roeder recorded her first of 10 saves at the 13:06 mark in the first quarter, but Delaware (4-4) built a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Fightin’ Blue Hens would add seven more goals in the second quarter and led 14-0 at halftime.

Austin Peay State University opened the second quarter with back-to-back goals, with Lauryn Warfield scoring on an assist from Tori Ross and Fiona Lemke scoring on a free-position shot. Warfield’s goal at the 9:08 mark in the third quarter was Austin Peay State University’s first goal in ASUN Conference play in program history.

Delaware then added another pair of goals to close the third quarter and led 16-2 after 45 minutes of play.

After two more Fightin’ Blue Hen goals, Lemke scored her sixth goal of the season and her second of the game on a free-position shot. But Delaware added another goal at the 4:25 mark in the fourth quarter to secure a 19-3 decision.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team continues conference play when it takes on Liberty, the 2025 ASUN Conference Champions, on Saturday at 10:30am at Morgan Brothers Field.