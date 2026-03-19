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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Heads to Birmingham for UAB’s March to May Tournament

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Travels to UAB March to May, Faces South Carolina, UAB, and North Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Travels to UAB March to May, Faces South Carolina, UAB, and North Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will compete in its fifth tournament of the season at UAB’s March to May, Friday-Saturday, in Birmingham, Alabama. The APSU Govs will face South Carolina, the hosting Blazers, and North Alabama. 

The Governors open the tournament with a pair of matches, Friday, beginning at 9:00am against the Blazers and followed by a 1:00pm, contest against North Alabama. The APSU Govs then prepare for back-to-back matches against South Carolina and UNA beginning at 9:00am.  

Last time out, the Governors went 3-1in their home opening weekend at the Stache Bash, including a 5-0 sweep over Wingate – the first 5-0 sweep under head coach Michael Hobson.  

UAB sits at 9-8, most recently falling 3-2 to #15 Stetson. North Alabama is currently 7-7, and South Carolina is ranked 20th in the AVCA Coaches Poll and is on an eight-game win streak.

Follow the APSU Govs

For the latest news and updates on all things Austin Peay State University beach volleyball, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team makes its final road trip of the regular season when it prepares for North Alabama’s Shoals Beach Bash, March 27th-28th, in Florence, Alabama. 

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