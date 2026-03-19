Clarksville Obituary: Neil Lee Gwinn

Clarksville, TN – Neil Lee Gwinn, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 4th, 2025 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20th, 2026 at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with George Adair, Randy Hester, and Craig Cross officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Full military honors will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery on Friday, March 20th, 2026 at 2:00pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com