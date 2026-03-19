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Clarksville Obituary: Neil Lee Gwinn

August 12th, 1952 - December 4th, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
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Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Neil Lee Gwinn, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 4th, 2025 at his residence.  

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20th, 2026 at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with George Adair, Randy Hester, and Craig Cross officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Full military honors will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery on Friday, March 20th, 2026 at 2:00pm. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Neil, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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