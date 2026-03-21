APSU Lacrosse Welcomes Liberty for Second-Ever ASUN Conference Matchup

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for the second ASUN Conference game in program history when it hosts Liberty in a Saturday 10:30am contest at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-6) is coming off a 19-3 loss against Delaware in the conference opener. Fiona Lemke led the Governors with two goals, and Lauryn Warfield added one in the decision. Goalie Erin-Kate Roeder blocked 10 shots on goal, and Julia Stanley led the team with four ground balls.

As a team, the APSU Govs rank second in the ASUN in women-up scoring (.560), while their 15 draw controls per game and 16.1 ground balls per game both are third in the league. Mak Patten ranks fourth in the ASUN with 16 assists and 1.6 per game.

Liberty (3-5) is coming off a 19-8 win against Lindenwood, Thursday. The Flames are 3-0 on the road this season, and have played three ranked opponents thus far, with losses against No. 18 John Hopkins, No. 24 Virginia, and No. 25 Richmond.

Liberty ranks first in the conference for ground balls per game, caused turnovers per game, shorthanded goals per game. Goalie Rachel Hines ranks first in the conference for saves per game, averaging 9.0 per game. Katie Colavito ranks third in the conference for ground balls per game with 2.5, and is second in the conference for caused turnovers with 2.0 per game, and Jenna Burrow averaging 2.0 as well.

Liberty is the reigning ASUN Women’s Lacrosse Champions, defeating Coastal Carolina in last season’s championship game, 14-8.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team continues its inaugural ASUN season when it hits the road to face Queens on Thursday at 12:00pm at Dickson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.