Clarksville Obituary: Dorris Gene Wilson Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Dorris Gene Wilson Sr., was born in Clarksville, Tennessee to the proud parents Otis and Bernice Grady Wilson on November 11th, 1950. On March 14th, 2026, Dorris transitioned from this life of labor to heavenly reward.

“Bubba” as he was affectionally called by family and friends, accepted Christ at an early age and united with First Baptist Church Vine Street. He attended Clarksville Montgomery County Schools, one being the historic Burt High School.

Dorris worked for Vulcan Material Co. for many years, he was a general laborer around Clarksville.

Bubba loved to sing, dance, party and drink a nice cold one. He was a comedian, weather man, and loving on his dog best friend “COOKIE”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benard Wilson, Aunt Margaret Grady, Joseph Wilson, Margaret Wilson, and Dorris “DJ” Acree.

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Dorris leaves to cherish his memory: sons- Dorris (Muriel) Wilson Jr., Leon Wilson, Timothy (Amanda) Wilson. Sisters- Mattie Pearson Panama City, FL, Lois Wilson. Brothers- Willie Wilson Chicago, Ill, James Otis (Kellie) Wilson Huntsville, Alabama, Sam (Valerie) Wilson, and Marvin Wilson. Grandchildren- Tyron Brown (Brittany) Alexander, VA., Jonathan Acree, Joydan Wilson, Jhymine Acree, Dasani Droz, Hope Droz and Timothy Wilson Jr. ten Great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.