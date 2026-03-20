Clarksville Obituary: Dorris Gene Wilson Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Dorris Gene Wilson Sr., was born in Clarksville, Tennessee to the proud parents Otis and Bernice Grady Wilson on November 11th, 1950. On March 14th, 2026, Dorris transitioned from this life of labor to heavenly reward.
“Bubba” as he was affectionally called by family and friends, accepted Christ at an early age and united with First Baptist Church Vine Street. He attended Clarksville Montgomery County Schools, one being the historic Burt High School.
Dorris worked for Vulcan Material Co. for many years, he was a general laborer around Clarksville.
Bubba loved to sing, dance, party and drink a nice cold one. He was a comedian, weather man, and loving on his dog best friend “COOKIE”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benard Wilson, Aunt Margaret Grady, Joseph Wilson, Margaret Wilson, and Dorris “DJ” Acree.
Dorris leaves to cherish his memory: sons- Dorris (Muriel) Wilson Jr., Leon Wilson, Timothy (Amanda) Wilson. Sisters- Mattie Pearson Panama City, FL, Lois Wilson. Brothers- Willie Wilson Chicago, Ill, James Otis (Kellie) Wilson Huntsville, Alabama, Sam (Valerie) Wilson, and Marvin Wilson. Grandchildren- Tyron Brown (Brittany) Alexander, VA., Jonathan Acree, Joydan Wilson, Jhymine Acree, Dasani Droz, Hope Droz and Timothy Wilson Jr. ten Great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
About Hooker Funeral Home
Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.
In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.
Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.