Clarksville Obituary: Ms. Tina Mae Ensley

Clarksville, TN – Ms. Tina Mae Ensley was born in Allensville, KY on February 1st, 1952 to parents Joyce Jean Burnett and William Henry Tyson. On March 11th, 2026, Tina answered the call to leave behind this life of earthly labor for eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Tina accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and united with Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She received her education from Clarksville Montgomery County Schools and was a 1970 graduate from Clarksville High School.

Tina was a member of the General Boyd Elks Lodge and also a member of American Legion. Tina worked at Frosty Morn and then later went on to work at Trane Technologies until her retirement.

Tina was in a loving relationship with her companion of 24 years Mr. Carl Ransom. Tina enjoyed softball, bowling, and traveling with her travel partner Ms. Shirley.

Tina leaves behind to cherish her memory; Sons- Phillip Austin and LeRoy Ensley; Loving grandchildren, surviving brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and many other relative and friends.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Tina M. Ensley, please visit our flower store.