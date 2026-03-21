Clarksville Obituary: William “Bill” Porter Surratt

Clarksville, TN – William “Bill” Porter Surratt, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville.

Bill was born on December 19th, 1946, in Shelton, WA to the late Wylie and Dorothy Surratt.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jill Surratt; treasured daughters, Marie (Michael Malone) Surratt, Amy Surratt; brother, David Surratt; sisters, Leslie Hoots and Margaret Spatafore; grandchildren, Dallas, Diago, and Julio; and three great grandchildren.

Bill was a proud United States Army veteran who served his nation honorably and an active member of Burns Church of Christ. He is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A memorial service in Bill’s honor will be held on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Brother Steve Kirby officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com