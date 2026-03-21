APSU Softball Splits Twinbill with North Alabama After Walk-Off Win, Game 2 Loss

Clarksville, TN – Brie Howard had a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and pitcher Alanah Jones surrendered just one hit in an 8-0, five-inning Atlantic Sun Conference win against North Alabama; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 5-0 decision in Game 2 of the day, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Game One

Austin Peay 8, North Alabama 0 (5 Innings)

The Austin Peay State University got 11 free bases from North Alabama in Game 1 of the day, collecting seven walks and four hit by pitches. Jones tallied her sixth complete game in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters in 5.0 innings of work. Brie Howard then put the final stamp on the result with her three-run homer – her 14th home run of the season, which ties her for third all-time in a single season.

Bottom 1st | After allowing an Emilee Baker single to begin the bottom of the first, North Alabama walked each of the next three Governors, with Katie Raper picking up the RBI on her free base.

Bottom 3rd | Howard led off the bottom of the third inning getting hit by a pitch. She then advanced into scoring position following a Sammie Shelander single up the middle before a Katie Raper walk and Kiley Hinton hit by pitch gave the APSU Govs a 2-0 lead with no outs. Directly following Hinton’s hit by pitch, Ashlyn Dulaney drew a walk to score another run, before a Makayla Navarro sacrifice fly scored the Govs third and final run of the frame.

Bottom 5th | Navarro and Makenzie Woodall both reached in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of walks. A Baker single scored Navarro before Howard’s three-run homer resulted in the run-rule decision.

Pitching Breakdown | Alanah Jones went the distance for Austin Peay, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing one hit and walking two batters for her 12th win of the season

Game Two

Austin Peay 0, North Alabama 5

Top 3rd | North Alabama scored the first run of the game on a leadoff home run to begin the third inning.

Top 5th | After the APSU Govs walked a pair of batters in the top of the fifth, the Lions tallied three-straight singles, with two resulting in a pair of RBI for UNA.

Pitching Breakdown | Alanah Jones tossed the first 4.0 innings of the contest, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five batters. Cameron Grayson then entered for the Govs, going 3.0 innings and surrendering four runs.