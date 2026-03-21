Austin Peay State University Track and Field Earns Six Top-Three Finishes at Murray State Invitational

Calloway County, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Amani Sharif won the long as the Governors earned six top three finishes on the final day of Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational, Saturday, at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Sharif posted a 5.98-meter mark in the long jump, which is her second-best mark of the 2025-26 season. She was followed in the event by Madelyn Kocik’s – who won the triple jump, Friday – personal best of 5.88 meters.

The Governors earned a pair of top three marks in the 200-meter dash with Seven Pettus and Alijanae Cole finishing second and third, respectively, while Zoe McDonald earned third in the 100-meter hurdles. Remaining on the track, Sydney Freeman earned a runner-up finish in the 5L, while APSU’s two 4×100-meter relay teams earned second and third.

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Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for a split week in the Lone Star State where they will compete in the Texas’ Texas Relays and Texas State’s Bobcat Invite, April 2nd-4th.