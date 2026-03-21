Clarksville’s Cup of Kava Offers More Than Drinks — It’s a Whole Vibe

Clarksville, TN – They say you’ll never work harder than working for yourself… Ankeet Patel falls into that category. He is the owner of Cup of Kava, a coffee, Kava and kratom café just a short walk from the doors of Austin Peay State University.

The place is about what you’d expect from a DIY coffee shop. Tables, a counter, espresso machines, Art on the walls. Games. Puzzles. Chairs that swing. But also a vibe! That’s right, this place has a feel.

Maybe it’s the baristas, Deidra and Natalia are pretty cool. And the music, sometimes live, sometimes ‘memorex’ is pretty respectable as well. The people hanging out and enjoying a soda, a Kava bowl or even a cappuccino, having their conversation, drawing, writing and even making jewelry… whatever it is, it’s a chill place to enjoy a beverage, even if it’s lemonade or just water.

You see, Ankeet (Keet) was going for this exact feeling when he adopted his Kava bar that used to live in Florida. Well, sorta. Most of the hardware, machines, fridges and even counter tops used to be at a very successful Kava joint in West Palm.

The owner has two other similar shops in Tampa and St. Petersburg, and he just couldn’t take care of the third place at that distance. So Keet stepped in and brought Kava to Clarksville. Believe it or not, Clarksville has the number one (outside of Florida) Kava house in the country!

Having learned how to run a business by working in the automotive industry since the age of sixteen, Ankeet Patel opened a string of vape shops in town and made a name for himself by being a spot customers wanted to return to.

Customer service is number one when it comes to this business owner. “Building rapport with the locals is how it’s done!” Agrees Deidra Gingrich, manager of Cup of Kava. “We have a lot of repeat business. It would be great if more people were aware of us.”

The evenings at Kava feature some cool events. Trivia, Jam sessions, and even karaoke. As we speak, they have a drag show karaoke event in-house. You won’t see that at Starbucks!

By day, Clarksville’s own Cup of Kava is just a really great place to enjoy your favorite beverages. There are plenty to try.

Kratom: (21+) stimulating, similar to coffee with more lingering effects and also pain relieving properties.

Kava: A more mellowing drink served in a small bowl that reportedly can help with anxiety and loosening up.

Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino are offered as well as sodas and many kinds of tea. Cup of Kava seems to meet you where you are, not too hip for older folks or too stale for younger people.

Unfortunately, the coming and going of military and college people have a lot of regulars moving on from Clarksville, but good news for you, there’s more space for you and your pals to enjoy a sip that comes with a smile. Bring a friend or come on in and make one. Cup of Kava is located at 138 University Avenue.

James Cargill – ‘Ville: A Rock & Roll Magazine Villemagazine@gmail.com