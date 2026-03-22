APSU Baseball Falls 19-5 to Lipscomb in Sunday Series Finale at Joe Maynard Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Lipscomb 19-5 in its series finale, Sunday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

How it Happened

Lipscomb found themselves in the run column at the top of the first inning for an early lead over Austin Peay State University. Senior starter for the Governors was Ryker Walton, who struck out the first batter of the day, allowed a single, and a walk to put the next two batters on base. They would both advance a base on a wild pitch, before he allowed an RBI groundout off the bat of Keaton Mahan.

The Bisons would add to their run total in the second inning on a two-run single from Kai Holm. But the Governors responded with a two-spot themselves, as junior Ty Wisdom led the bottom of the frame off with a walk before redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to one run.

Walton came back out for his third inning of work and struck out the side for the Bisons’ only scoreless inning of the contest. Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen reached first on a leadoff bunt single to begin the bottom of the third. That’s when senior Zion Taylor would step up and hit a 463-foot home run to right field, giving the Governors a 4-3 lead.

Lipscomb would go on to score 15 more runs over the stretch of the next three innings before Austin Peay scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, which was an RBI double down the left field line for sophomore Mason Pangborn.

Pangborn finished the day going 2-for-3 at the plate, as he and Taylor were the only Governors who had multi-hit performances.

Both Taylor and Johnson finished the series with three home runs each. Taylor has had three straight games with a home run to improve to a five-game hit streak. He also leads the team with six home runs this season, one ahead of Johnson at five.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team begins a nine-game road stint with midweek action at Alabama starting on Tuesday at 6:00pm, at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.